New Co-Op food store to open up in Bletchley

A new Co-Op food store will open soon in Bletchley, and create 20 new jobs.

The 2,350sq.ft store, to be based in Tattenhoe Lane, will open its doors to the public on November 9 following an investment of more than £100,000.

The store will stock a wide range of food and drink made in Buckinghamshire and the neighbouring counties as part of the Society’s ‘Best of Our Counties’ range, which supports local producers – reducing food miles in the process.

The shop will also include a ‘Freshly Baked’ bakery and a selection of free-from and Fair Trade products.

Dean Hajivasiliou, store manager at The Midcounties Co-operative Food in Bletchley, said: “We’re looking forward to unveiling our new Bletchley store at our celebration event, which is welcoming 20 new colleagues to the team and will bring more choice to the local area.

“Supporting business in the Buckinghamshire region and promoting great quality, locally-produced food is really important to us.

“This new store will allow us to showcase ‘Best of Our Counties’ products from the region.”