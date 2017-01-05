New community project launched in Milton Keynes

Can you help Community Action MK with their new Lakes Estate project?

‘Get Involved’ is a new project on the Lakes Estate and Newton Leys that is all about engaging young people in promoting healthy and physical activities in their local community, while developing their leadership skills.

This exciting new project is funded by the People’s Health Trust and supported by the Youth Sport Trust.

By volunteering for the project, you will be working closely with the local project coordinator, Stewart Ikin, as well as with other members of a Steering Group that is currently being formed.

The group will be seeking feedback from local communities about the priorities and needs that should be addressed on the estate, designing activities and events, and helping to shape an application for funding that is available from the People’s Health Trust.

A spokesperson from the project, said: “This is a great opportunity to get involved if you live on the Lakes Estate or in Newton Leys and would like to meet other people living locally and make a difference in your own neighbourhood, while having lots of fun.

“The project is also looking for activities volunteers who will be helping at local activities, being supported by the local project co-ordinator and the new steering group of young people and other members of the community that is currently being formed.”

For more information visit www.communityactionmk.org or contact 01908 661623.