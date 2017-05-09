New dining opportunity for Milton Keynes?

The lease of the site on Cambridge Street in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire which is currently trading as Dina’s Discount is up for sale through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The site - which sells discounted household goods - has been given planning permission to be converted into a restaurant or takeaway business which means a new food or dining concept could be welcomed into the town.

Mark Loveday, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale said: “This is a great opportunity for an experienced restaurant operator to develop a new offering from scratch and bring something new to Bletchley.

“Located in the centre of town with free parking nearby and at the front of the site, we expect it to attract interest from a range of potential buyers.”

The leasehold is available for nil premium with an annual rent of £85,000.