New estate could cause traffic chaos in Milton Keynes

Labour councillors predict “diabolical” traffic problems for Bletchley if new plans for the massive Salden Chase development are granted.

Tonight (Thursday) councillors will consider an application from SW Consortium to provide access roads for the proposed 1,885 home estate.

These would be via the Bottledump roundabout or via a new roundabout on Buckingham Road. But Labour, who have consistently opposed Salden Chase, are against both options.

Cllr Elaine Wales said: “This planning application must be thrown out because it gives a green light to the Salden Chase development site. The knock on effects will be massive traffic congestion.”

Cllr Nigel Long said: “If it goes ahead, this will see traffic problems go from bad to diabolical.”