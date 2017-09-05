New guide for Milton Keynes 50 celebrations is now available

The third and final MK50 What’s on Guide is now available.

The new booklet is packed with MK50 events taking place to celebrate Milton Keynes 50th birthday, including MK50’s official free event, the spectacular Feast of Fire.

September starts with a trip down memory lane with the annual MK Heritage Open Days this week (September 7-10).

Over the long weekend more than 70 free history-themed events will be springing up across the city, including tours, activities, exhibitions and performances.

Admission will be free at local heritage sites including the Milton Keynes Museum and Olney’s Cowper and Newton Museum.

This month will also see the MK Job Show, a Flower Festival at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone and the MK Food Fest at Linford Manor Park.

October 21st hosts the Feast of Fire, MK50’s magical and fiery celebration for the people of Milton Keynes.

The evening will see Midsummer Boulevard lit up with fire sculptures, a torch lit procession made up of over 200 local residents, a shadow puppet show, fireworks, pyrotechnics and more.

Warming up for the big event is the MK50 Redway Runners Treasure Hunt at the start of the month and the City of Things, a large-scale work celebrating the sounds of the unique city of Milton Keynes,

The Open University and MK Gallery, with the support of MK Theatre, will also be coming together for day of family activities called Off the Grid: Lost and Found in MK.

Singing the month out will be the Open University Choir performing a world premiere of A Different Kind of Urban, a piece which has been commissioned for Milton Keynes 50th Birthday, and explore MK’s cultural diversity at the Europe for Citizen Lab: Different by Design event.

The booklet is available now from libraries across Milton Keynes