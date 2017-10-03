New health centre to open in Milton Keynes

Work begins on a state-of-the-art new health centre - being built by the council to cope with the demands of a growing population - this week.

Brooklands Health Centre is the first in a pair of new health centres that MKC is building for the NHS to cater for the new residents of the Eastern and Western expansion areas.

Brooklands will cater for a patient list of up to 22,500, some of whom are currently using the temporary health centre at Chaffron Way in Broughton Gate. The Brooklands Health Centre will be run by The Practice Group, which currently runs the temporary facility and will operate under a contract let by NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group.

The new three-storey health centre will offer twice as much space for these facilities. The building will also have a pharmacy and the plan is to add further health related services from the new building.

Brooklands in on course to open in September 2018 with the second health centre, at Whitehouse in the Western Expansion Area, opening in September 2019.

The council is investing up to £22.5m to bring forward the two new facilities , £7.2m of which has come from developer contributions made through the Milton Keynes Tariff.

The construction is being led by Wilmott Dixon procured through the SCAPE framework under which 20% of sub-contractor spend must be with local companies within 10 miles of Milton Keynes, 40% spend with local companies within 20 miles of Milton Keynes and 75% spend with local companies within 40 miles of Milton Keynes.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “Brooklands Health Centre will provide much-needed additional capacity for local health services in the Eastern expansion area when it opens next year, with Whitehouse doing the same in the West in 2019.

“We’re very pleased to have played our part in building health facilities which will benefit their local communities, both through direct council investment and by working in partnership with one of the biggest names in the construction industry as well as local companies.”

The official launch of the project takes place this Thursday (Oct 5) from 10am.