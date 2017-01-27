New ‘In To Work’programme to support unemployed people in Milton Keynes

A new programme to provide support for unemployed people living in Milton Keynes recently launched, delivered by MAXIMUS, the leading provider of employment support for people with multiple barriers and the long term unemployed.

The ‘In to Work’ programme is funded by the European Social Fund and commissioned by the Department for Work and Pensions. It aims to support more than 500 participants who are currently unemployed with a particular focus on people on Employment and Support Allowance, older workers, migrant workers and people living in rural areas.

The programme will be delivered by MAXIMUS along with two local providers who will also ensure people get the tailored help they need.

The Disability Resource Centre will bring specialist experience and proven performance in supporting people with disability’s and the Learning Partnership (Bedfordshire and Luton Ltd), specialise in delivering learning and development to local people.

All participants will have access to their own Work Advisor who will help tailor the programme to their needs, discuss barriers to employment and refer participants to further specialist support if needed. Participants will also have access to an out of hours support telephone service and a range of jobs to suit their skills.

Becky Brocklehurst, MAXIMUS People Services lead for the South East Midlands says: “We’re really excited to have the opportunity to support people in this area. Finding a job can be a challenge for anyone but some people face multiple barriers to employment because of where they live or their background. We think everyone deserves to have a job they love and we want people to know there is support out there for them if they would like help to find sustainable employment.”

MAXIMUS has a long history of providing locally integrated employment services in the UK and the USA, and along with their partner Remploy, have supported more than 130,000 people in Britain into meaningful employment.

Anyone interested in finding out more about joining the programme should contact the ‘In to Work’ team on 0800 028 3037