New-look Starbucks store reopens its doors in Centre MK

Shoppers visiting Midsummer Place yesterday (August 23) were the first to set eyes on the centre’s new-look Starbucks store, which has undergone a refurbishment over the past three weeks.

To celebrate the re-opening, shoppers were able to join the store’s team at a Mad Hatters Tea Party which took place in the shopping centre’s courtyard.

The store’s baristas were on hand to offer thirsty shoppers samples of the popular new Teavana™ iced tea range.

The store’s new design incorporates a modern contemporary look, with soft furnishings including more community seating areas, providing a bright and inviting place for shoppers to meet and relax with friends and family or just take a break from browsing.

Along with Starbucks other stores in Milton Keynes, the store will continue to support local charity, Emily’s Star, a cause important to Starbucks partners and customers in Milton Keynes. The charity raises funds for the local Children with ‘Complex Needs Nursing Team,’ which supports families of children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses. To date, Starbucks stores in Milton Keynes have raised over £4,500 for the charity.

Louise Lisk, district manager for Starbucks UK, said: “It’s fantastic to open our doors again, we’re really excited about the store’s new look and can’t wait to welcome our customers back, as well as meet some new faces.”

The store is located by the Boulevard Café Bar within the Centre: MK, Midsummer Place, for more information on the new Starbucks store please visit: www.starbucks.co.uk