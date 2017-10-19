New Love Rocks craze sweeps Milton Keynes

A new craze called Love Rocks is causing smiles all over Milton Keynes.

Sweeping to the UK from America, the craze involves painting pictures or words on small rocks or pebbles and hiding them in open spaces for people to find.

It has caught the imagination of tens of thousands of people worldwide.

A new Facebook group called Love Rocks-MK already has 800 members.

It urges people to join in by sharing pictures of their hand-decorated rocks and hiding them around the city.

It states: “Let us know the hidden location with clues (ie Furzton lake, with a photo clue). Have fun searching for other members’ rocks. Post on here when you are lucky enough to find one then re-hide for others to find. Happy Hunting!”