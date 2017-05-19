New Milton Keynes Mayor chooses Ride High as his Charity of the Year

Councillor David Hopkins, newly elected Mayor of Milton Keynes for 2017-2018, has selected Ride High as his Charity of the Year.

Ride High works with disadvantaged children in Milton Keynes. The children may be in foster care, struggling to cope with a bereavement, a young carer or a victim of bullying or domestic violence. Whatever their circumstance Ride High offers them a lifeline by teaching them to ride and care for horses.

Ride High works with over 80 children every week for up to a year; providing support and encouragement; promoting confidence and self-esteem and helping them to make friends. Since its establishment in 2008 the charity has helped to transform the lives of over 800 children.

There is overwhelming evidence that time spent with horses promotes happiness and wellbeing but Ride High go the extra mile by complementing riding lessons with structured projects and activities in their clubroom; developing important life skills such as literacy, self-control, communication and teamwork; so children can go out into the world and participate fully in life.

Emma is a Ride High graduate. She was 14 when she started at Ride High after being severely bullied. It completely destroyed her self-confidence and she became very depressed and anxious. “Ride High changed my life. Without it, I wouldn’t have the courage to leave my house. It helped me to manage my anxiety and to trust again. Ride High has given me the confidence to do things I never imagined possible”. Emma is now studying hard for her A’levels and hopes to study veterinary medicine at university.

“It is a privilege to dedicate my time and fundraising efforts to support Ride High,” said Councillor Hopkins.

“The charity plays such an important role within the Milton Keynes community; supporting our most vulnerable children in a unique and engaging way that really does change their lives. I firmly encourage the Milton Keynes community to get behind this special charity”.

Rachel Medill, founder and CEO of Ride High added:“We are thrilled to have the backing of the Mayor, especially during Milton Keynes’ 50th anniversary year. We have a waiting list of children who desperately need our help. The money the Mayor raises will help us to bring these children to Ride High”.

Throughout the mayoral year, the Mayor and Mayoress, Susan Hopkins will attend a range of events and activities and meet a number of MK businesses; working hard to raise much needed funds for Ride High as well as helping to raise the charity’s profile within the community.

You can support the Mayor in various ways, through making a donation, volunteering or attending a Ride High event or taking part in one of their fundraising initiatives. For more information visit www.ridehigh.org