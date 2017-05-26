New Milton Keynes restaurant opens creating 19 jobs

Urban Dhaba, the new independent Indian eatery at the Food Centre in Central Milton Keynes has been officially opened, creating 19 new jobs.

The restaurant, which showcases authentic regional Indian foods, was opened by the Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins followed by spectacular entertainment from Bollywood dancers and fire performers.

In his speech, the Mayor praised the entrepreneurial spirit of the restaurant’s three partners Manish Verma, Raghav Pyaraka and Srikiran Valluripalli and wished them every success, adding that the evening was an example of the cultural unity and integration which Milton Keynes can be proud of.

Diners were impressed with the smart, contemporary restaurant which features rustic design elements

Urban Dhaba is open from Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and evening meals. Visit www.urbandhaba.co.uk