New online booking system launches for Milton Keynes Council’s Registration Service

Milton Keynes Council’s Registration Service has launched a new online booking service, to make it easier for people to make an appointment during what can be a very emotional time.

Residents can already order copies of birth, marriage, civil partnership and death certificates for events registered in Milton Keynes by visiting the council website.

Now customers can book an appointment for a birth registration, an appointment to give notice of their intended marriage or civil partnership; for a Nationality Checking Service appointment; or to book an appointment to register a death.

They can also now book a marriage or civil partnership directly online - up to two years ahead - with the exception of any ceremonies at Bracknell House Registrar’s Office, where these will currently be taken up to August/September 2018.

Citizenship ceremonies will also be able to be booked directly online and customers will need their Home Office letter and reference number.

Bookings can still be made over the telephone, but instead of calling the Registrars Office directly, people should now call the council’s Contact Centre on (01908) 372101.

This will mean that lines are open longer with calls being taken from 9am to 5.15pm Monday to Friday.

MKC’s registration services manager, Yvette Medri said: “One of the frustrations customers often shared with the registration service is the difficulty in getting through on the phone to make an appointment or to book a ceremony – online booking will mean customers can arrange their booking for most services 24/7.”

For people with no internet or PC access there are computers at the council’s Civic Offices or local libraries or customers can call the Contact Centre on (01908) 372101.

Further information about all services is available at: www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/registrars