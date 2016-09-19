New parish offices opened by MP Iain Stewart in Milton Keynes

On Friday the new purpose built parish offices were officially opened by Iain Stewart MP.

The offices of Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council in Wimborne Crescent were built on land acquired from MK Community Foundation and funded by a loan from the Public Works Board.

In October 2014 several architects presented their designs to the parish council.

The design chosen was by Stenton Obhi of Bletchley and it has been constructed by Borras Construction based in St Albans.

The building will give the parish office the opportunity of being more accessible to residents and will be a valuable asset for the community.

Following a welcome speech by councillor Jean Nicholas, chairman of Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council, gave a brief history of the project. Iain Stewart MP replied explaining how he had served as a parish councillor in Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe for six years before entering parliament.

He then unveiled a plaque to commemorate the occasion.