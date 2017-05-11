New police chief is appointed for Milton Keynes

A new police commander has been appointed for Milton Keynes following the suspension of Superintendent Gez Chiariello over claims of misconduct.

Superintendent Yvette Hitch will start her new role on June 19.

Her posting came via a senior appointment board, and she will replace Acting Supt Vince Grey, who has been filling in since Mr Chiariello was suspended earlier this year.

TVP say the new appointment provide “stability and consistency” in Milton Keynes.

A spokesman said: “She is an experienced Commander with great knowledge of the area and will be a real asset. “

Mr Chiariello has already received a final written warning for three counts of misconduct. He faces a further hearing for gross misconduct in October.