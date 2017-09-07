New primary school for Milton Keynes opens its doors

The new purpose-built Fairfields Primary School, part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) Multi-Academy Trust, opened on Tuesday.

Pupils and their families from reception through to Year 3 spent the morning meeting their teachers, making friends and enjoying their state-of- the-art surroundings.

The official opening was marked by the children and MK Mayor David Hopkins, leading the ribbon cutting and pronouncing the school as formally open. The children then enjoyed releasing balloons

into the air.

Headteacher, Matthew Shotton, said: “Today marks the beginning of something very special in the history of Fairfields Primary School and the local community. Myself

and the team are delighted to be part of this momentous occasion. We are positive the energy, enthusiasm and excellence that is displayed here today will continue each day, making our school a

thriving learning community in which every individual will achieve their highest standards. We are confident that our children will receive an outstanding education through a curriculum that is

innovative, creative and stimulating.

“We are committed to making the school the beating heart of the Fairfields community. An exciting journey awaits all of us and we are so proud to be part of it. ‘Achieve together, step by step!”

The Fairfields development forms part of the large urban extension to Milton Keynes known as the Western Expansion Area (WEA).

The 228 hectares of land within the WEA is being transformed into a thriving new community which Fairfields Primary School serves. Alongside the residential development, there will be a range of

employment uses, primary and secondary schools, and sports and leisure facilities.

Andrew Swindell, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading developer in the area we not only care about building quality homes, but also ensuring the

wider area is a fantastic place to live and this school is in a great facility for our residents to benefit from.

“A number of our residents already living at the development have children attending the primary school and it is great for new residents and growing families to know that their children can receive

an excellent education right on their doorstep.”

Sarah Bennett, executive headteacher, and CEO of the IFtL trust, said: “We are excited to welcome the new children and their families into what I know will be an outstanding education provision and a

pivotal part of the developing Fairfields community.”

“IFtL is delighted that this exciting new school is part of the large Trust family which offers wide opportunities for children, families and colleagues across Milton Keynes.”

When fully open the school will offer places at from Years R through to Year 6. For more information on how to apply, visit www.fairfieldsprimary.co.uk