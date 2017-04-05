New private care home taking shape in Milton Keynes

A brand new luxury care facility situated in Newton Leys is opening in September 2017.

Lakeview Lodge will showcase how style and elegance can be incorporated in to the development of a care home, whilst incorporating state of the art design and functionality.

With a Public Open Day already planned for local people to see the home on Sunday, September 3, Lakeview Lodge will be spread over three floors.

The home will boast 48 en-suite bedrooms, as well as nine double bedrooms for couples, a hair salon, a café/bistro, a relaxation spa, a shop, a cinema room, a family room and numerous lounges/communal areas.

This care home is part of the family owned business Country Court Care, who have been established since 1983 and has its headquarters in Peterborough.

Their belief is that all older people deserve the best quality of life and this sits at the heart of their family ethos.

Country Court Care delivers award winning care through its care homes, which are located across the UK.

The group has grown from 200 beds to 900 beds in just under eight years.

Lakeview Lodge Care Home will form an integral part of Country Court Care’s of care facilities, and will take the group’s total number of care facilities to 27.

If you would like more information about Lakeview Lodge email info@countrycourtcare.com