New road layout to tackle congestion in Milton Keynes

A new ‘Give Way’ restriction is being installed on Elder Gate (northbound) to give priority to traffic turning left into Station Square.

The Council’s Transport and Highways teams assessed the level of traffic turning left which includes high numbers of buses, private hire taxis and private cars.

The aim of the scheme is to give these road users priority over those travelling along Elder Gate and reduce congestion at this turning area opposite the Buszy.

The pilot scheme will be implemented in June and the installation work will take place overnight to minimise the inconvenience to road users in the area.

It is expected to take between five and seven nights to complete.

Motorists will be advised of the new road layout in advance by large notice boards around the site.