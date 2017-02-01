New service director of mental health services in Milton Keynes announced

A new service lead has taken over the helm at CNWL’s mental health services in Milton Keynes.

Tyrone Blackford-Swaries, 50, replaces Pete Raimes as Service Director.

Mr Blackford-Swaries has come from South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust in London where he had been based for 11 years and worked in a number of roles; latterly as a service director.

“It’s clear I’m working with a group of talented and caring people in services that are responsive to local need, but which are looking to develop further,” he said.

“One thing that is good about working in Milton Keynes is the strong relationship that already exists with our local Clinical Commissioning Group partners.”

Mr Blackford-Swaries, who lives in St Albans - coincidentally on the site of a former mental health hospital, - likes gardening and learning different languages, including British Sign Language.

He is also passionate about promoting mental health awareness in communities and been involved in activities that supported this, such as the Happy Soul Festival, which is organised by his former Trust.

He is married to Susan, 44, and has two daughters, aged eight and nine.