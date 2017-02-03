New seven-storey housing development in Milton Keynes given green light by councillors

Work is set to start on a £23m seven-storey housing and retail development in central Milton Keynes after revised plans were given the green light by councillors.

Milton Keynes Council approved the plans last month after initially rejecting proposals for the same site in August last year.

The developers have reduced the scale of the development from eight to seven stories.

According to developers Nathaniel Lichfield & Partners, the new build on Silbury Boulevard will support 150 new jobs and over 200 in the supply chain whilst delivering 134 new apartments, including 14 affordable homes.

Nathaniel Lichfield & Partners (NLP) secured planning permission on behalf of River Street Asset Management, All Saints Living and Grainger.

Simon Pemberton, senior director at NLP, said: “We have worked closely with the developer and Milton Keynes Council to amend the proposals in line with their suggestions and are delighted to see these new plans approved for our clients.

“The existing buildings on this site will be demolished to make way for this exciting new development which will help deliver much-needed new homes, and support the local economy.”

Work will start on the development in the next few months and it will take the shape of a u-shaped block fronting Silbury Boulevard.

As well as the apartments the proposals include 500 square metre of commercial space for retail and office use, amenity space for residents, 122 car parking spaces and 168 cycle bays.

The site currently comprises two disused buildings which were last used as offices and a job centre.