New smartphone app launched to celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday

A new smartphone app has been launched in celebration of MK’s 50th birthday year.

The app encourages residents and visitors to get out and explore Milton Keynes, discovering the places and spaces that make this city unique.

Inspired by the Pokémon Go craze, the Discovering MK app reveals an interactive trail of 50 hidden gems around the city. At each location along the trail, you can unlock information about the landmark, challenge yourself, your family and friends to a fun mini quiz and upload a ‘selfie’ to show you are there.

Developed by Arts & Heritage Alliance MK and MK21, the free app is available via Google Play and Apple Store,

Francesca Skelton, chair of AHA-MK said: “We are delighted to launch this exciting new app inviting residents, families and visitors to share our Discovering MK adventure this summer.

“The app features both known, and more hidden, modern and historical landmarks that tell the story of contemporary Milton Keynes and its heritage. We hope you all have fun!”