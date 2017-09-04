New trustee at The National Museum of Computing in Milton Keynes

James Mayo has joined the board of trustees at The National Museum of Computing.

An executive leader in the IT sector, James has 25 years of international sales, marketing and business development experience working for companies including Unisys, HCL Technologies Fujitsu and Accenture. He is well known and respected across the industry for his ability to engage teams through a collegiate leadership style and for outstanding delivery achievements.

As a trustee at TNMOC, James will have specific responsibility for the commercial and business development of the museum.

“My first visit to the museum had such an unexpected emotional impact upon me that I immediately wanted to contribute to its development in some way,” explained James. “I had simultaneous feelings of awe, inspiration, shame and pride! I was awed by the intellect of the pioneers of computing, inspired by the individuals who have brought that history to life, shamed that I had not visited before and proud of this outstanding British interpretation of the heritage of the industry in which I work.”

Welcoming James to the board, chairman Andrew Herbert said: “James is a great fit in our team of trustees. His enthusiasm for what we are doing is infectious and he has very quickly grasped the many challenges and opportunities that face an organisation with, as yet, modest resources doing visionary work with the help of corporate sponsors, individual donors, dedicated volunteers and a small team of staff. We are already benefitting from his insights and initiatives.”