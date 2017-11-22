Newport Pagnell Christmas lights are back with big switch-on this weekend

After three years of hard work by volunteers, the newly restored Newport Pagnell Christmas lights will be switched on this weekend.

The grand switch-on is at 5pm on Saturday but is preceded by a whole day of festive fun for the town.

The town centre will be closed all day for the annual Christmas market in the high Street.

There will be a mini funfair and an arena outside the Swan Revived Hotel for events including singing from local schools, and Zumba dancing, and many more.

Compere Scot Haynes, who is chairman of the Christmas lights committee. will be keeping everyone entertained throughout the day. The tree will be switched on at 4.30pm, then after a procession along the High Street the lights will be turned on. around 5pm.