Newport Pagnell Football Club spreads festive cheer in the town

Newport Pagnell Football Club is spreading Christmas cheer and has visited the Castlemead Court Care Home to give out hampers of food and gifts.

The goods were gifted by parents of the extensive youth set up, players and supporters of the club.

The Carnival Queens from this summer’s Carnival also attended to make it a very special evening for the residents.

On Christmas Day the football team will host a match on the main pitch to commemorate the infamous truce game between the Allies and the Germans.

The event has been organised by Swans fan, John Dyer alongside the local branch of the Royal British Legion, including veteran and amputee Michael Lewis.

The Royal British Legion will provide hot food and drinks for participators, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Kick-off is at 10am and the match will be shorter than usual - with the match lasting for just an hour.