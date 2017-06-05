Nextbike and Santander Cycles celebrate first year of bike hire scheme in Milton Keynes with new offer

Following a successful first year of the nextbike Santander Cycles MK bike hire scheme in Milton Keynes with more than 50,000 rentals and over 12,500 registered users, nextbike is celebrating with a new offer to members of the Smartgo workplace travel network in Milton Keynes.

Smartgo members can now save 33% off annual subscriptions to the Santander Cycles MK bike hire scheme – paying just £40 instead of £60. Designed to encourage more staff to take up cycling to work or for leisure, the subscription entitles users to a free 30 minutes per ride and a 50% discount on standard hourly rates and can be used on all nextbike schemes in 130 cities worldwide.

Smartgo Milton Keynes is an innovative workplace travel network that is developed and coordinated by Go Travel Solutions. There are a range of employer members in Milton Keynes including Network Rail, MK Council, T-Systems and Volkswagen Financial Services. Smartgo provides these employers and their staff with financial, health and time saving benefits for commuting and business travel via a package of transport discounts.

Julian Scriven, MD of nextbike UK, said the scheme in Milton Keynes had outperformed all expectations: “Milton Keynes has really taken bike share to its heart so we’re keen to do everything we can to link up with like-minded people and extend our network.

“Smartgo have been huge supporters of the project and we’re delighted to mark our first anniversary in Milton Keynes with a fabulous offer.”

Phil Saunders, Smartgo Milton Keynes project manager at Go Travel Solutions added: “The nextbike Santander Cycles MK bike hire scheme in Milton Keynes has been a phenomenal success and has led to an increase in bikes and stations available across the city. Their bike hire offer is a natural fit for our Smartgo workplace travel scheme and we hope that it will encourage staff members to think about cycling as an effective mode of transport. Whether for commuting to work, for getting to and from meetings or for leisure during their breaks, the benefits of cycling to staff health and wellbeing are well publicised.”

For more details on how to access the new nextbike offer, visit www.smartgo.co.uk

For more information on Smartgo Milton Keynes, visit www.smartgo.co.uk/milton-keynes