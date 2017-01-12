NHS hits the buses in search for new staff in Milton Keynes

CNWL is hitting the buses with a brand new recruitment campaign for staff across Milton Keynes featuring three locally-based colleagues.

The staff volunteered to represent the trust as the faces of the campaign, and feature on several bus routes across the area operating out of both Northampton and Milton Keynes.

The trio - Omoruyi Igiebor, Margaret Stevens and Eugene Reyes - work respectively in its Campbell Centre mental health inpatient unit and its intermediate care services at its Bletchley Community Hospital site on Whalley Drive.

The advert will also be used as part of the CNWL stand at the forthcoming Milton Keynes Job Show on January 27 and 28.

The campaign comes with the trust looking to fill a number of vacancies in the Milton Keynes area in a variety of roles across its Mental Health and Community Health Services as well as at HMP Woodhill.

“We’re looking for highly committed and dedicated people to join our ranks,” said divisional medical director Dr Farrukh Alam.

“Working for the NHS in Milton Keynes brings with it its own set of challenges - it’s well-known that the NHS is stretched - but also great rewards.

“You will work hard, but if you join CNWL you are joining a large Trust in which you can work your way up to the very top.”