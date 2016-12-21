Niftylift wishes Milton Keynes a Merry Christmas with special decoration

Local business Niftylift has been turning heads with its very unique take on the traditional Christmas tree this season.

Niftylift’s ‘tree’ is made from three Height Rider 28 Hybrid work platforms that have been wrapped in Christmas lights, and at 28m tall at their full height.

Based in Milton Keynes for more than 20 years, Niftylift recently moved to its new premises, and world headquarters in Shenley Wood.

This custom-built design and manufacturing facility has provided Niftylift with the space it needed to continue to grow and it now employs more than 260 people from Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

Roger Bowden, Niftylift’s founder and chairman, said: “Since moving to Milton Keynes in 1994, Niftylift has focused on developing long-term relationships with schools, universities and the local community.

“Our new Shenley Wood headquarters heralds our commitment to remain securely rooted in Milton Keynes, providing new employment opportunities as we continue to grow as a successful and sustainable British manufacturing company.

“We hope that our neighbours enjoy our Christmas tree and wish them all a very Merry Christmas from everyone at Niftylift.”