No further action being taken against suspended police officer from Milton Keynes

An investigation into offences of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and harassment involving a suspended TVP officer has been concluded.

No further action is being taken. This is due to a Crown Prosecution Service decision that there was insufficient evidence to proceed at this stage.

A 46-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who is of Superintendent rank and is currently suspended from duty, was arrested on (25/9) in connection with this case and has now been released without charge.