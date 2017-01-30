Nominations are open for the Milton Keynes Mayor’s Awards

Milton Keynes residents are invited to nominate somebody who volunteers regularly, helped raise money for a charity, or has contributed positively to Milton Keynes for The Mayor’s Awards.

This year the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Steve Coventry, will be presenting two awards: the Mayor’s Award for Voluntary Service and the Young Citizen Award (under 25).

The award for Voluntary Service can go to anyone who has given their time to help others without reward or helped raise money for a charity. The Young Citizen Award can be anyone aged 25 and under who has helped contribute to Milton Keynes or committed continuously to community projects through fundraising or volunteering.

If you know someone who has made a difference and lives in Milton Keynes, you can nominate them for a Mayor’s Award via the Milton Keynes Council website at http://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/your-council-and-elections/the-mayor-s-awards-nomination-form.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, February 17.

Mayor, Steve Coventry said: “It is so important that the good work done by others is recognised throughout Milton Keynes. It is always a privilege to meet people who have done outstanding work and are truly an inspiration to us all.”

Nominations will be considered by the Mayor and Mayoress, and the awards will be presented at the annual Civic Reception at the Doubletree by Hilton on Friday, 17 March 2017.