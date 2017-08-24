Novel launch for former Woodhill prison officer

A former officer at HMP Woodhill has published his first novel and will be holding a book signing event in Milton Keynes.

Eddie Mann’s book, Ordinarily Unthinkable, was published by Austin Macauley at the end of July.

A launch event will be hosted by Waterstones at intu, 72 Midsummer Boulevard, on Thursday, September 7, from 6pm until 8pm.

People attending will be welcomed with a complimentary drink before hearing a book reading, a Q&A session with Eddie and then a chance to ‘meet the author, and purchase a signed copy.

Eddie, orginally from Stoke-on-Trent, joined the Army aged 16 and after serving 12 years completing tours in Northern Ireland, Germany and London he joined the Prison Service.

He worked at Pentonville and in 1992 moved to West Bletchley to be part of the team that would open the then new high-security prison, HMP Woodhill.

Married with three grown-up children and a granddaugher, Eddie began writing in 2015 after being diagnosed with concealed depression and anxiety, having moved on from the Prison Service.

Eddie said: “It has been a long and difficult journey becoming a published author and I feel that this is just the beginning of an even longer journey.”

Ordinarily Unthinkable is a story about Grant, a man with a mysterious past. After the senseless deaths of his wife and daughter, he seeks revenge on those responsible.

Eddie said: “It has received many 5 star reviews and has been described as ‘a brilliant rollercoaster of a book’ and ‘raw, angry, brutal and fabulous’. Many people who have read it so far have said that it is difficult to put down and had them gripped from the very first page.

“Writing this book has been a 25-year dream and I cannot thank Austin Macauley enough for putting their faith and belief in both myself and my work.”

