Now You See Me exhibition to showcase work by disabled artists

Now you See Me is a forthcoming exhibition of works showcasing the talent of disabled artists from Milton Keynes.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness, challenge perceptions and reduce stigma surrounding both physical disability and mental health, whilst also addressing accessibility within the visual arts through a programme of events.

Through the exhibition, organisers hope to raise awareness of the work that disabled artists can produce regardless of the limitations that society places upon them, recognising that disabled people should have the opportunity to participate fully in the arts.

Curated by Arts for Health Milton Keynes in partnership with MKDAD and centre.mk, the exhibition showcases 50 works, to coincide with the MK50 celebrations.

The show will run from Wednesday, June 21 until Saturday, July 15, 2017.