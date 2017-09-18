Nursery tots and staff delighted at top award for outdoor project

Thrilled children and staff are feeling proud after securing their nursery the top accolade in the Woodlands Trust Award scheme – platinum.

Kiddi Caru’s Walnut Tree day nursery was given the honour this month, following the children’s participation in various activities. They went on nature trails, make a woodland display board for the reception area, shared stories about nature and even took their own photographs of the natural world around them.

Environmentally-minded little ones have been enjoying creating a recycling area in their nursery.

>> Staff and children at Kiddi Caru’s Caldecotte day nursery have teamed up and worked together to collect plastic bottles, paper and cardboard which will now be reused or recycled.

Some of the children also brought in their old used batteries form home and placed them in the special battery recycling box, which will be collected by the battery recycling centre when it is full.

Nursery manager Lucy Clarke said: “The children have really taken an interesting in looking after their environment and the importance of recycling alongside nursery mascot Roo who helped the children to sort the recycled items.”