Nurses host day of action in Milton Keynes against ‘cruel’ pay freeze

Nurses will be campaigning today to end the ‘cruel’ pay freeze which has led to a real terms pay cut of 14 per cent since 2010.

Royal College of Nursing members will meet at Milton Keynes University Hospital entrance at 12.00pm to urge the Government to lift the cap and pay nurses a fair wage.

They will be joined by their Chief Executive and General Secretary, Janet Davies from 12.30-1.30pm.

Visit our Facebook page to watch a live feed from the protest



Sylvia Symonds, RCN council member for the South East, said: “Nurses work tirelessly to treat and care for the sick, elderly and the vulnerable.

“It is a profession which has been undervalued for too long. We have members using foodbanks and who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Scrapping the cap is not only a just call, it is a practical one. We need to attract more people to the profession, ensure patient safety and give people an incentive to stay in the profession and end the recruitment crisis.”

Today’s action by nurses is part of a lively national summer of protest where the Royal College of Nursing hopes to convince the Government to scrap the cap and pay nurses.

Activities will take place each month with another national day of action planned to go ahead on July 27.