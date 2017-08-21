Oakgrove sixth formers leave on a high with outstanding results

Successful students at Oakgrove School are leaving on a high following another set of outstanding A Level results.

Over 53% of all entries have been awarded A* - B grades and the happy achievers are off to study at various universities across the country, including Russell Group institutions.

Andrew Fletcher is one of the top achievers of this year’s A Level cohort at Oakgrove Sixth Form, which celebrates its eighth birthday this year. Andrew achieved A*s in mathematics, biology and chemistry and an A* grade in the extended project qualification. His results have earned him a place to read biochemistry with a professional pPlacement at the University of Birmingham. Degree courses other students have chosen include computer science, law, multimedia journalism, accounting and finance, advertising and primary teaching.

Several students have gained places on degree apprenticeships. Sam Howard has been offered an accountancy apprenticeship with KPMG, Annabelle Ferguson has a digital technology apprenticeship with Santander and Alfie Barton has gained a place with Network Rail on their IT degree apprenticeship scheme.

Headteacher Ian Tett said: “I am very pleased with the overall results. With some outstanding individual achievements, results day was a day for celebration. Students and staff should be congratulated on their hard work and it was great to see our percentage of students obtaining A*-B increase further.”