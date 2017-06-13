Ofsted joy for staff and children at Caldecotte day nursery

Proud staff are celebrating the news that their nursery has achieved a “good” rating from Ofsted.

Kiddi Caru’s Caldecotte day nursery was recently reviewed and inspectors emphasised how welcoming it is.

In their report, they described how children are afforded a stimulating learning environment that encourages them to develop a curiosity to discover new things both indoors and outdoors.

The report recognised that staff have a secure understanding of how to build on children’s individual interests and capabilities to help them make good progress.

Importantly, the inspectors also highlighted that the nursery is safe and that the team leaders and managers regularly review safeguarding procedures to help the staff protect children effectively.

Nursery manager Lucy Clarke said: “We’re all absolutely delighted with this new report from Ofsted. Our aim at all time is to provide the highest standard of care to give the children who come here the very best start in life, so to have achieved a good Ofsted rating is brilliant. I’m very proud of the team here and they should be extremely proud of themselves too. They all do a fantastic job and without them the nursery would not be able to provide such a wonderful offering for the children and their parents.”