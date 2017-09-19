Olney B&B owner donates food for stranded motorway drivers

A kind-hearted bed and breakfast owner from Olney found an innovative way to provide drivers stranded in the motorway standstill with much needed food and drink.

Tracey Scott, who runs Lamorna B&B (pictured), heard motorists had been stuck for hours while police deal with a suspicious object found between junctions 14 and 15.

“I thought those poor people must be starving hungry and thirsty. I’d just had a fresh delivery of bread for the B&B so my assistant and I set about making piles and piles of sandwiches. We made a load of tuna sandwiches and lots of cheese and ham ones.”

Tracey then stocked up with bottles of water and called in the local Tesco to ask if they would donate some bags.

“I drove to the motorway bridge at Hanslope and carefully dropped the water bottles and the bagged up sandwiches over,” she said.

To drivers, some of whom have been stuck there since 8am, it was manna from heaven.

Businessman David Round said: “People were so grateful and the sandwiches were beautifully made. It was so nice to receive something for nothing and it really brightened up what has been a horrible day.”

Tracey tucked a compliments slip for Lamorna, which is in East Street, in each bag and said several people had already emailed her to say thank you.

Meanwhile the congestion is said to be easing as police are trying to turn motorist around to use the other carriageway.

Said David: “I’ve been here eight hours. People are staying calm and the atmosphere is quite peaceful. Everybody is out of their cars and a camaraderie has built up over the day.”

Coach drivers are allowing people to use their toilets, while others are making use of bushes near the motorway.

“People are looking out for each other. There is a diabetic person in one of the cars and people are making sure they have food,” he said.