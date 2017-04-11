Olney Infant School government funding bid proves successful

Olney Infant School’s bid for funding from the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) has been successful.

More than 3800 projects were submitted this year amounting to £1.3 billion. Olney Infant School were one of more than 2,600 successful bids.

”As in previous rounds, the fund was heavily oversubscribed so only those projects which demonstrated a high project need and aligned with CIF priorities have been able to be funded,” said Mark Lancaster MP.

“I congratulate the team at the school for being one of the successful candidates.”

The purpose of CIF funding is to be able to maintain educational buildings that fall into disrepair and consequently aren’t able to comply with the required standards.