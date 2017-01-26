Olney Pancake Race featured in the UK’s top 15 February events

Olney Pancake Race has been named in leading travel site’s best events to attend in February.

The festive race has been chosen by the UK’s rental giants HolidayLettings.co.uk (owned by TripAdvisor) as one of the top 15 February events.

The list “Where to Go & What to Do in February” has been compiled to celebrate the best of UK in February 2017.

The final 15 were selected from hundreds of the biggest and most exciting events across the UK.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “The Olney Pancake Race is one of the most well-known pancake races in the UK, where pancake-flipping mayhem is the order of the day.

“Local contestants compete in an annual friendly pancake race that is running in its 68th year, carrying forward a tradition that dates back to the 15th century.

“Renowned TV chef Lesley Waters will be present on the race day, tossing piles of pancakes for the popular Pancake Breakfast that was sell-out last year.”

Hayley Taylor, committee member of the Olney Pancake Race, added: “A famous Pancake Race tradition that dates back to the year 1445.

“It is a competition between the USA and Olney that has been running since 1950.”