Olympic rower to make Aldi’s new Milton Keynes store a go-er

Olympic silver medal winning cox Zoe De Toledo will officially open Aldi’s ‘oarsome’ new store in Bletchley tomorrow (Thursday), with the help of store manager Steve Millet.

Team GB star and medical student Zoe won silver as part of Team GB’s women’s eight rowing team at Rio 2016, and is currently completing her clinical placement at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Aldi will be marking its arrival by handing out free bags of Super 6 fruit and veg to the first 30 customers in the queue, as part of its “Get Set to Eat Fresh” initiative, which encourages young children to cook using healthy, fresh produce.

Shoppers throughout the morning will get chance to meet Zoe, find out more about her successes and pose for selfies with the Team GB superstar.

Furthering its commitment to help local communities lead active and healthy lifestyles through providing high quality, fresh British produce, Aldi will be supporting grassroots sport by becoming an official friend of the youth section of EFL League One club, the MK Dons.

“It really is great to see Aldi’s commitment to sport across the UK,” Zoe said. “Its support for Team GB allows athletes to eat as healthily as possible, which helps us stay on top of our game. It’s great to see this level of support offered to teams on a local level – who knows, a future Olympian could be right here in Milton Keynes!”

Shoppers can expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range featuring weekly fresh meat offers, its famous Super 6 range, and products from its award winning wine collection – all at everyday amazing prices.

Twice-weekly ‘Specialbuys’ – available every Thursday and Sunday – offer fantastic bargains on a wide variety of handy household items from gardening equipment to electrical items.

Customers will also benefit from 199 car parking bays and 1,400 sqm of retail space, offering a convenient and varied shopping experience.

Thirty new jobs have been created with the arrival of the store