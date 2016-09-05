One man and his fridge take on peaks challenge overnight to help our heroes

A Milton Keynes man is to walk 50 miles over three peaks in 24 hours to help heroes - all with a fridge strapped to his back.

Watching preparations for the Invictus Games earlier this year led Matthew Bamber to plan his epic journey, which will see him carry a similar weight to a soldier’s backpack.

He will attempt the trek in the Lake District next week and has almost reached his target of £3,000 for the armed forces charityHelp for Heroes.

Matthew said: “Help for Heroes do such a wonderful job in caring for our returning service men and women, but they do need help with funding the programmes that they run which is why I’m doing this challenge. I’m aiming to raise £3,000 which is a fraction of the cost of just one prosthetic limb so if I can raise even more it will be a massive bonus to the charity.”

You may have seen Matthew in training with his fridge, donated by Hotpoint, as one of his circuits has been around Ouzel Valley Park.

He will be joined on the trek on Saturday, September 10, by Mike Norbury from Keswick Mountain Adventures, along with family members and serving or recovering personnel from the forces.

Matthew added: “I’ve already done one mountain, Haystacks in the Lake District, to make sure the frame and everything was working well.”

Read more and donate to Matthew’s fundraisingonline at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thefridge hiker