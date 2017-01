More than 25 firefighters were called out to a blaze in a derelict house on December 30.

Crews from Bletchley, Great Holm, Broughton, and Buckingham attended the scene alongwith the Incident Command Unit from Aylesbury and two officers.

Firefighters used a main jet, a hose reel, a turntable ladder and two sets of breathing apparatus.

The roof was 80 per cent damaged by fire, the first floor 40 per cent damaged by fire and the ground floor 20 per cent damaged by fire.