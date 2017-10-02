Pageant contestants to showcase West Indies

A Milton Keynes woman is to represent an island in the West Indies in a UK pageant.

Sarah Aldoncar was selected as a finalist for the second annual Mr and Miss West Indies UK Pageant, taking place on Saturday, October 8 in Haringey, London.

Sarah will represent the island of Guadeloupe and will be one of a selected few young men and women from throughout the United Kingdom competing for the crown.

Sarah said: “I am excited for the opportunity to represent my beautiful island of Guadeloupe on this great platform. It is an honour and a privilege for me to be a cultural ambassador, and I look forward to having a chance to get to know the other contestants.”

Under strict guidelines and across a range of disciplines, each contestant is given tasks to research the island they will be representing. They will present their findings and judged according to the criteria set by the pageant rules. The King and Queen receive a crown and a trip back to the island of their heritage, which they represented. www.mrandmisswestindiesuk.com