Pamper night in support of Milton Keynes charity

Willen Hospice is hosting its first ever Pamper & Shopping Night on the evening of Wednesday, June 21.

It will be hosted in a decorated marquee in the Hospice gardens overlooking Willen Lake, and will feature a host of local beauty therapists providing treatments ranging from Reflexology to Indian Head Massage to Reiki to Facials to Manicures and much more.

After being welcomed with a glass of fizz, attendees will be able to browse all the therapist stalls and choose which therapies they’d like to try. There will also be the opportunity to do some shopping with various stalls selling beauty items, craft, homeware and gifts.

The event will help Willen Hospice in its ongoing fundraising challenge to raise £7 every minute of the year to continue to provide its specialist end-of-life care in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Tickets are £10 with additional costs on the night for individual treatments. Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/pampernight to find out more