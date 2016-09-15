Parents of tragic Milton Keynes toddler Rhiley campaign to save other lives

The parents of a three-year-old girl who died from a rare cancer are petitioning the government in a bid to save others.

Kim and Richie Bennett lost their “forever smiling” Rhiley last year.

The Great Linford tot became ill and unable to stand up just after her second birthday.

Doctors at Milton Keynes hospital suspected an ear infection or virus and sent her home twice with antibiotics.

Eventually an MRI scan revealed a deadly 7cm Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumour (AT/RT) on Rhiley’s spine.

She died in her parents’ arms just after her third birthday.

AT/RT is an extremely rare tumour usually diagnosed in children under three years, and there is no UK treatment or protocol in place for a cure, said Kim. She has launched a petition for the government to launch urgent research.

Rhiley’s parents aim to reach 100,000 signatures on their petition and are urging people to spread it on social media.

To sign the petition please visit: www.petition.parliament.uk/petitions/161514