Parents rate day nursery among top 10 in the south east region

Parents are so happy with a new city nursery that they have rated it as one of the Top Ten in South East England.

Acorn Day Nursery in Shenley Church End is celebrating being awarded a place among the best of 1,894 nurseries as rated by parents on leading review site, daynurseries.co.uk

Managing director of the nursery Joanne Colton said: “We are so proud and delighted to once again be a Top Ten nursery in South East England and I would like to thank all our staff, parents and children for making this possible.

“I believe working together to provide the very best care and education for the children in a fun, engaging and nurturing environment has enabled us to continue to develop our nursery within our local area.

“We will be celebrating our award by inviting parents to an afternoon tea stay and play session.”

Director of daynurseries.co.uk Davina Ludlow said: “It is a wonderful achievement to be recognised as one of the best nurseries by the families and carers of the children that attend the setting.

“Reviews of the Top Ten nurseries show these settings both stimulate and nurture children, teaching them resilience and ensuring they develop physically and socially.

“The brain is at its most receptive during the first five years of a child’s life, which is why we decided to recognise those nurseries which are providing an excellent environment for learning and development.”