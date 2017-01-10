Parents reminded to apply for school places for children in Milton Keynes

Parents and carers with children who are due to start school for the first time or transfer from infant to junior school in September 2017 are being reminded to apply for a school place in plenty of time before the deadline on Sunday 15 January 2017.

The easiest way to make an application is by visiting the council's website at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Lead Member for Children said: “There has never been a better time to be at school in Milton Keynes. Our schools are performing better than ever with the majority rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, and recent figures show that by the end of primary school, pupils are performing better than the national average.

“With the festive season behind us, it’s important that parents and carers don’t forget to make this very important application for their child’s future.”

The council is advising parents to make sure they do their research on the admissions criteria of the schools they are interested in so they can see which schools they might get into and make wise choices for their children. Parents are able to state four different preferences on the application which they should take advantage of, including listing their catchment school, to give their child the best possible chance of getting the place they would like.

Children born between September 1 2012 and August 31 2013 will be eligible to start school for the first time in September 2017.