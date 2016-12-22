Parking permit changes in Milton Keynes will now be phased in

Increases in car parking charges for green and car share permits are to be staggered to lessen their impact on motorists in Milton Keynes.

The decision was taken by Cabinet member Liz Gifford last night (Wednesday) using delegated powers.

A number of people spoke at the meeting, voicing their concerns over the proposed increases in Low Carbon (green) permits, and Multi-occupancy (car share) permits. And, instead of being introduced in one go, next April, the increases will be phased in at 50% over the next two years:

Low Carbon parking permits will increase from £75 to £157.50 (would have been £315)

Multi-occupancy permits will increase from £30 per annum to £65 (would have been £130)

Councillor Gifford said: “We knew people were very concerned about these potential changes, certainly them with them all coming in at once, and this is why we’ve agreed to stagger them.

“Even with these increases, however these permits are still a lot cheaper than the normal cost of parking in Central Milton Keynes.”