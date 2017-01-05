Parks Trust in Milton Keynes bids for new funding

The Parks Trust is bidding to receive a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative, to install barbecue sites in its parks.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the scheme, which sees grants – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and this month shoppers are invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The Parks Trust is one of the groups on the shortlist, with the used by The Parks Trust to create four community barbecue sites at some of its most popular green spaces.