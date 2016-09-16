Patients at Milton Keynes Hospital benefit from courtyard garden makeover

Patients at Milton Keynes Hospital are benefiting from the transformation of one of the hospital’s busiest courtyards thanks to the

Buckinghamshire Freemasons.

Over the summer volunteers from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Buckinghamshire redeveloped the courtyard garden outside the main restaurant – to provide a bright, colourful and relaxing area for patients, visitors and staff.

The official re-opening last Thursday was attended by the hospital’s chairman Baroness Wall of New Barnet and Head of Freemasonry in Buckinghamshire, Gordon Robertson. Also

present were hospital staff, patients, governors and green-fingered membersof the Provincial Grand Lodge.

Hospital chairman Baroness Wall said: “People donating their time to our hospital is hugely valued by patients, visitors and staff. We are so grateful to volunteers from the

Buckinghamshire Freemasons – including our own hospital governor Vincent Lieu - who have together spent many weeks and months working hard to

renovate the area. Thank you.”

Mr Robertson added: “We are delighted to assist in this wonderful project which provides a soothing and calming area, within the hospital, where staff

and patients will be able to have some quiet moments and relaxing breaks. It is also one of the many and varied ways in which Bucks Freemasons’ core values

of Friendship, Integrity and Charity are used to benefit all the members of our society.”

For further information, people can email fundraising@mkhospital.nhs.uk. Alternativelyc ontact head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes, on 01908 996220.

More information on Buckinghamshire Freemasons can be found at: www.buckspgl.org