Patients in Milton Keynes urged not to visit A&E for sprains

Sprains are one of the most common reasons that people wrongly attend A&E in Milton Keynes.

28 per cent of attendees at A&E from those under the age of 30 were due to sprains and ligament injuries.

According to the NHS, the best way to treat a sprain is to self-care at home, you’ll save yourself an unnecessary trip, and potential long wait.

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is urging people to follow a three step guide to treating a sprain to help keep A&E free for those people who need lifesaving emergency care this winter.

If you’ve sprained your ankle – think PRICE, which stands for Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation.

Dr Nicola Smith, chair at Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group added: “Both nationally and here in Milton Keynes, we see many people unnecessarily attending our A&E department with sprains that could be more effectively treated at home.

“Winter is often extremely busy for already stretched A&E departments and everyone has a responsibility to help keep A&E free for those who really need it.

“To help people understand how they can ‘self-care’ for a sprain, we are sharing some top tips and advice.

“It is important to protect the area from any further potential damage and avoid activity for the first 48 to 72 hours following the injury.

“During this time ice the area for 15 to 20 minutes every two to three hours during the day.

“Help to reduce any swelling by keeping the affected area raised. Your local pharmacist can advise on taking painkillers and anti-inflammatories.”

The three-step guide for where to seek treatment of sprains is:

1.Self-Care, Pharmacy or calling 111

2.GP

3.Urgent Care Centre

For more information on how you and your family can self-care and treat sprains at home visit www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Sprains/Pages/Treatment.aspx