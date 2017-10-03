Paw Patrol meet and greet in Milton Keynes in memory of newborn baby George

Memories of a newborn baby boy who died after blunders at MK hospital have prompted an incredible £86,000 donation to help other sick tots.

Little George Stansfield lived for only three days after his brain was deprived of oxygen in the final stages of labour in 2013.

After his death, devastated parents Kirsty and Jonny Stansfield formed Team George to raise funds for the John Radcliffe hospital neonatal unit that battled so hard to save their son’s life.

They had George’s ashes put inside a special teddy bear that takes pride of place at every Team George event.

“George’s teddy is part of the family. Everywhere we go, he goes,” said Jonny.

He and Kirsty, together with friends and family, have run Team George marathons, organised pub quizzes, golf days and coffee mornings to raise the funds so far.

Now parents to Jack, two, and one-year-old Chloe, the Oakridge Park couple’s latest money -spinner has a toddler-friendly theme - in the form of Paw Patrol.

They have organised a meet and greet with Paws Patrol favourites Chase and Skye on Sunday at Great Holm’s MacIntyre Centre.

“Jack and Chloe love Paw Patrol so we’re hoping to attracts lots of other children and parents,” said Jonny.

There will also be a tombola, a colour station and face painting.

The Paw Patrol meet and greet takes place this Sunday, October 8. It will run from 11am to 3pm and children can have photos taken with Skye and Chase.

All proceeds will go to SSNAP, the charity that supports sick newborns and their parents at John Radcliffe, where George was transferred.

Jonny Stansfield: “The care that John Radcliffe hospital intensive care neonatal unit showed our gorgeous baby boy was astounding and everything they did for us made our situation a little easier.”